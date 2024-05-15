Kazakhstan, China to ramp up transit traffic

Majilis deputies started discussing the draft law “On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, including for container trains on China-Europe route,” Kazinform News Agency reports.

Presenting the document, majilisman Nurtay Sabilyanov said the goal of the law is to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, including for the container trains moving on China-Europe route.

The deputy reminded that the agreement was signed in Beijing on October 17, 20223.

The document aims at further development of cooperation to boost export-import transit traffic for container transportations across the two countries’ territories.