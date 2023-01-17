Kazakhstan, China to simplify visa regime, increase flight frequency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev had a meeting with Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu. The sides discussed a full range of pressing issues of the Kazakh-Chinese cooperation in various spheres and exchanged views on the prospects of its further development, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Special attention was paid to the schedule of the bilateral visits and activities planned in 2023 at the highest and high levels, as well as to the two countries’ interaction within multilateral structures.

Shakhrat Nuryshev proposed the Chinese side to boost the approval of the draft bilateral documents submitted for the consideration of state bodies of Kazakhstan and China for the purpose of improvement of the regulatory-legal framework and giving an additional impulse to the Kazakh-Chinese relations.

The Kazakh diplomat emphasized the joint efforts on ramping up the trade-economic ties, the issues of strengthening the interaction and close cooperation at the checkpoints on the Kazakh-Chinese border, recovery of the number of passenger flights to pre-pandemic level and simplification of visa regime for Kazakhstani nationals.

Ma Zhaoxu stressed the importance of the issues raised and expressed China’s readiness to work on them actively. He said also that the Chinese Foreign Ministry is ready for a close cooperation with the Kazakh Embassy in China to ensure successful organization of the events slated for 2023.

Upon completion of the meeting, the sides agreed to maintain regular contacts on the current and topical issues of bilateral cooperation.

Photo: press service of the Kazakh MFA