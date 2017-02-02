Kazakhstan chose right time for democratization, expert

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has chosen the most suitable time for democratization of the political system. Researcher specialising on South Caucasus and Central Asia of the European Center for Studying of the International Relations of the European Neighbourhood Council Andreas Marazis told so in the interview to Kazinform.

"Last year on December 16 Kazakhstan celebrated the 25th anniversary of independence. It is a young state. Many criticized the way which Kazakhstan took from the political point of view, no nation is a born a democracy, it is a process that continues to evolve over a lifetime," Andreas Marazis told.



The expert is convinced that the way in the direction of democratic development is long and consecutive. Therefore, in his opinion, in the initial stage of formation as a state Kazakhstan needed a strong presidential vertical.



"Let's not forget that democracy in Europe took some time so as to mature. Each state has the right to choose its own path of governance according to its needs and that was the case of Kazakhstan in the early stages of transition, which explains partly the country's strong presidential system till now," he told.



"Changes are necessary, especially for Kazakhstan which enters the international organizations, such as OSCE and sticks to the same values and regulations concerning human rights and democracy," Marazis emphasized.



He added that Kazakhstan had chosen "the most suitable time for democratization of the political system".



"It is a soft delegation of power. President Nazarbayev will be the supreme arbitrator and will focus on strategic functions in foreign policy and homeland security," Andreas Marazis noted.



The expert is convinced that today's main objective is targeting the reform to the country's upgrade.



"But the main thorn in this democratisation process is the absence of political plurality. The political party Nur Otan is dominating the Majilis and the Senate," Marazis told.



"In any case the offer of power redistribution is important and necessary at this stage because the world is changing, and Kazakhstan tries to keep up to date. It is important to carry it through in the right way," Andreas Marazis summarized.