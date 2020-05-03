Kazakhstan claims 1,000 people recovered from COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Elzhan Birtanov revealed 1,000 people had recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Birtanov announced via Facebook the 1000th patient who fully recovered from the novel virus has been discharged from a hospital in Kygylorda region today. The 30-year-old woman was hospitalized on April 16 to the regional infectious hospital. She reportedly contracted the virus from someone who was diagnosed with it before.

After receiving proper treatment, the patient tested negative for the coronavirus infection twice. The woman has been discharged from the hospital and will spend another 21 days in self-isolation at home.

In total, Kazakhstan has reported 1,000 recoveries from the coronavirus infection, including 268 recoveries in Nur-Sultan city, 161 in Almaty city, 38 in Shymkent city, 75 in Akmola region, 16 in Aktobe region, 14 in Almaty region, 71 in Atyrau region, 8 in East Kazakhstan region, 48 in Zhambyl region, 14 in West Kazakhstan region, 68 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 130 in Kyzylorda region, 9 in Mangistau region, 5 in Pavlodar region, 27 in North Kazakhstan region, and 45 in Turkestan region.

The novel virus claimed the lives of 26 people in Kazakhstan.