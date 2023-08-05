EN
    13:16, 05 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan claims 14th medal at 2023 FISU Summer World University Games in China

    Photo: olympic.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani male taekwondo team made up of Abdurakhmon Maripov, Beibarys Kablan, Beksultan Musakhan, and Shamsat Duisenov claimed bronze in the team event at the 2023 FISU Summer World University Games held in Chengdu, China, Kazinform reports.

    The Kazakhstani taekwondo team settled for bronze after losing to Iran in the semifinal of the men's team competition at the tournament. Bronze went to China as well. The South Korean team claimed first place in the competition.

    So far, Kazakhstan has claimed a total of 14 medals, including one gold, five silver, and eight bronze ones, at the 2023 FISU Summer World University Games.


