Kazakhstan claims 17th bronze medal at 2018 Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh taekwondo athlete Yerassyl Kaiyrbek won a bronze medal at the Asian Games-2018, SPORTINFORM cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

The athlete competed in the weight division up to 68 kilograms. In the semifinal match, he faced Daehoon Lee of South Korea. By a score of 10-32, Kaiyrbek lost to his opponent and, therefore, secured another bronze medal for Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan has won a total of 25 medals, 17 of which are bronze ones.