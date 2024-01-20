EN
    Kazakhstan claims 1st gold at 2024 Winter Youth Olympics

    Photo: Sali Sabirov

    Kazakhstani athlete Ilya Mizernykh claimed gold in the ski jumping event at the ongoing 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz. 

    The Kazakhstani claimed first place in the ski jumping men's normal hill individual competition at the tournament.

    Coming in second was Austrian Niki Humml. Polish Lukasz Lukaszczyk was third.

    The 2024 Winter Youth Olympics are take place from January 19 through February 1 in Gangwon province, South Korea.

