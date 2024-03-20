Kazakhstan claims 1st victory in World Junior Tennis Asia/Oceania Qualifying event in Malaysia

The Kazakh junior team defeated the hosts in the ITF World Junior Tennis final qualifying in Asia/Oceania underway in Kuching, Malaysia on March 18-30, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

Yekaterina Kiryushenko beat Mak Zooey 6:7 (3:7), 2:6, while Nailya Baimakhan beat Daania Daniella Hazli 6:3, 6:1. the Kazakh duo of Medina Otepbergen and Yekaterina Kiryushenko edged Zooey and Hazli out 4:6, 7:5, 10:7.

The Kazakh team should beat Iranian tennis players to propel to the 14-and-under team qualifying finals on March 20.