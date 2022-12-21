EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:13, 21 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan claims 2 gold, 1 silver at Asian Para Karate Championship in Tashkent

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan earned two gold and one silver medals in the Kata events at the Asian Para Karate Championship held on December 16-20, 2022, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakhstan’s female karatekas Lyazzat Zhussupova and Dayana Saparbayeva bagged gold in the Kata events of the tournament. Didar Mukhmedzhanov of Kazakhstan claimed second place in the kata competition among men.

    The Asian Para Karate Championship brought together 17 athletes from Kazakhstan, Iran, India, Uzbekistan, and the UAE.



    Photo: csp-parasport.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!