    22:25, 13 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan claims 2 gold medals at 2024 Judo Grand Prix in Croatia

    judo
    Photo: IJF

    Kazakhstani athletes hauled two gold and one silver medals at the 2024 Judo Grand Prix in Zagreb, Croatia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Sherzod Dovlatov of Kazakhstan claimed a gold medal after defeating Akhmad Yusifov of Azerbaijan in the men’s -60kg final bout.

    Zhanarys Rakhmetkali of Kazakhstan beat Michael Fryer of Great Britain by ippon in the men’s -66kg final bout.

    Kazakhstani Galiya Tynbayeva won the women’s -48kg silver, being defeated by Japanese judoka Wakana Koga.

    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
