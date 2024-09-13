22:25, 13 September 2024 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan claims 2 gold medals at 2024 Judo Grand Prix in Croatia
Kazakhstani athletes hauled two gold and one silver medals at the 2024 Judo Grand Prix in Zagreb, Croatia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Sherzod Dovlatov of Kazakhstan claimed a gold medal after defeating Akhmad Yusifov of Azerbaijan in the men’s -60kg final bout.
Zhanarys Rakhmetkali of Kazakhstan beat Michael Fryer of Great Britain by ippon in the men’s -66kg final bout.
Kazakhstani Galiya Tynbayeva won the women’s -48kg silver, being defeated by Japanese judoka Wakana Koga.