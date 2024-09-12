Kazakhstan claims 2 gold medals in Tenge ilu event at Nomad Games in Astana

Two Kazakhstani athletes hauled gold in Bes beles and Kos kulash stages of the Tenge ilu event at the ongoing World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Beknur Serikov of Kazakhstan claimed the Bes beles gold in the Tenge ilu event at the Games. Coming in second was Mongolian athlete Aibolat Unatkhan. Kyrgyzstan’s Adilbek Kenzhebekuly was third.

Another Kazakhstani Rakhat Kambarov brought his team the Kos kulash gold in the Tenge ilu event. Silver went to athlete from Mongolia Mels Nauryzbek and bronze to athlete from Kyrgyzstan Askhat Talaibekov.

Seven more stages of the Tenge ilu event are set to be held tomorrow.

To note, the Kazakh capital of Astana is hosting the 5th World Nomad Games, set to run through September 13.