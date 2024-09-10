Kazakhstan claims 2 medals in Turkish jamba archery event at World Nomad Games

Kazakhstan claimed gold and bronze in the Turkish-style target jamba traditional horseback archery event at the ongoing World Nomad Games in Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Yeralkhan Aikoz of Kazakhstan won a gold medal in the Turkish-style target jamba traditional horseback archery event at the 5th World Nomad Games. Placed second was Eğit Kerem of Türkiye. Coming in third was Aitbek Sarybay of Kazakhstan.

A total of 78 athletes from 27 countries competed in the Turkish-style target jamba traditional horseback archery competition at the Games in Astana.

It’s worth to note that the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.