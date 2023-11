ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan won two silver and one bronze medals at the 2022 World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix in Manchester, UK, Kazinform reports.

Nurlan Dombayev (under 80kg) and Nyshan Omirali (+80kg) brought Kazakhstan silver. Kamilya Dossmalova won the 57kg bronze. The athletes competed in the K-44 class.









Photo: csp-parasport.kz