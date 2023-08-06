EN
    10:46, 06 August 2023

    Kazakhstan claims 2nd gold at 2023 FISU Summer World University Games in China

    Фото: t.me/SayasatNurbek
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Milad Karimi won 2nd gold medal for Kazakhstan at the 2023 FISU Summer World University Games held in Chengdu, China, Kazinform reports

    The Kazakhstani athlete took first place in the exercises on the parallel bars with a result of 14,800 points. Athletes from China and Japan were second and third with 14,600 and 14,233 points, respectively.

    Earlier Milad Karimi brought Kazakhstan silver in the men's floor exercise at the tournament.

    Another Kazakhstani Nariman Kurbanov claimed silver in the men's pommel horse exercise with a score of 15,26 points.


