Kazakhstan claims 2nd gold at Asian Wrestling Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani wrestler Mairzhan Shermakhanbet won the second gold for Kazakhstan at the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships taking place in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Mairzhan Shermakhanbet of Kazakhstan had an early victory over Ryu Han-su of South Korea in the 67kg final bout.

The Kazakhstani defeated the Indian wrestler in the quarterfinal and the Uzbek wrestler in the semifinal.

His compatriot Yernur Fidakhmetov won bronze in the 60kg consolation bout.



