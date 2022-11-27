Kazakhstan claims 2nd gold at IBA World Boxing Championships in Spain

LA NUCIA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Bakyt Seidish hauled gold at the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Bakyt Seidish claimed the 66kg gold after outperforming Carlotta Schünemann of Germany 4-0 in the final of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Elina Bazarova won the 54kg gold.

Photo: sports.kz