Kazakhstan claims 3 gold medals at World Deaf Cadet and Junior Greco-Roman Championships in Bishkek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani athletes claimed three gold, two silver, and four bronze medals at the 5th World Deaf Cadet and Junior Greco-Roman Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s Nurzhan Assan claimed the 82kg gold medal at the Junior Greco-Roman Championships. Abylaikhan Ormanov and Khairatkhaan Shonku won 63kg and 130kg bronze, respectively.

The country’s cadet Greco-Roman team ended up in the first place with two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals. Kazakhstani Andrei Samarin and Ramazan Abdrasil hauled 67kg and 97kg gold, respectively. Silver went to Sultan Babashov (63kg) and Denis Progudin (72kg). Azamat Myrzayev and Mukhametali Tileumbet settled for bronze at the tournament.

The 5th World Deaf Cadet and Junior Greco-Roman Championships took place on September 2-6 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The tournament brought together over 300 athletes from 16 countries.