Kazakhstan claims 3rd bronze at Asian Women's Boxing Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has claimed the third bronze at the ASBC Asian Confederation Women's Boxing Championships in Ho Chi Minh City today, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

Kazakhstani Moldir Bazarbayeva (81 kg) was edged out by a Chinese boxer in the semifinals of the championships.



Earlier, Nazym Kyzaibay and Dariga Shakimova collected bronze medals for Kazakhstan. Madina Nurshayeva and Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan strolled into the finals.