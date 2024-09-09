EN
    18:13, 09 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan claims 3rd gold medal at World Nomad Games

    5th World Nomad Games
    Photo: Directorate of 5th World Nomad Games

    Daryn Otkelbay brought Kazakhstan third gold medal in the audaryspak (horseback wrestling) competition, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Daryn Otkelbay of Kazakhstan clinched a gold medal in the men’s 80kg audaryspak (horseback wrestling) event at the World Nomad Games in Astana. 

    It's worth noting that the audaryspak (horseback wrestling) competitions brought together 64 sportsmen from nine countries, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Russia, China, the U.S., Türkiye and Hungary.

    Earlier it was reported that Yermek Kuralbay and Almat Latipbek brought Kazakhstan two gold medals in the audaryspak (horseback wrestling) events.

    To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

