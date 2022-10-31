EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:10, 31 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan claims 5 medals at taekwondo event in Serbia

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh taekwondo players won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals at the Serbia Open G-2 in Belgrade, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Gazez Nurbek of Kazakhstan won the 58kg gold medal at the tournament.

    Yelzhan Yelshibai (under 58kg) and Adilet Bazarbayev (under 63kg) took second place.

    Kazakhstan’s Aidana Kumartayeva and Yerldar Birimbay won 46kg and 68kg bronze medals at the Serbia Open G-2.



    Photo: sports.kz




    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Taekwondo
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!