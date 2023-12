Boxer Natalya Bogdanova of Kazakhstan settled for the women’s 66kg bronze at the Asian Games taking place in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani claimed an early win over the Thai boxer in the women’s 66kg semifinal bout at the tournament.

With a total of five gold, 11 silver, and 34 bronze medals, Kazakhstan takes 13th place in the medal standings of the Asian Games 2023.