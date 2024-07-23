Kazakhstan claims 6 medals in trapshooting events in US

Kazakhstan bagged six medals at the 14th annual 2024 Perazzi USA Grand Prix in Olympic trapshooting, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Team Kazakhstan won a total of two gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Kazakhstani Bogdan Kochenko grabbed the men’s Perazzi Grand Prix silver and Anastassya Prilepina the women’s bronze in junior class.

Bogdan Kochenko also earned Kazakhstan the trap men’s gold and Nargiz Sarmanova captured the trap women’s bronze.

Kazakhstan’s Asylkhan Aissalbayev claimed the men’s gold in A class and Anastassya Prilepina the women’s silver in B class.