Kazakhstan claims 7th gold at 2018 Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan women's rhythmic gymnastics team has stricken gold today at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games, Sports.kz reports.

Gymnasts Dayana Abdirbekova, Alina Adilkhanova, and Adilya Tlekenova defended the honor of Kazakhstan.

This has been Kazakhstan's seventh gold medal at the Asian Games. Earlier, road race cyclist Alexey Lutsenko (twice), ju-jitsu athletes Ruslan Israilov and Darkhan Nortayev, épée fencer Dmitriy Alexanin, and karateka Guzaliya Gafurova became the 2018 Asian Games gold medalists.

For now, the Kazakhstan national team has won 43 medals: 7 gold, 8 silver, and 28 bronze medals. The team is 10th in the overall table.