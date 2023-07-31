Kazakhstan claims 9th medal at FISU World University Games

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Judoka Bekarys Saduakas of Kazakhstan claimed bronze at the 2023 FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan’s athlete Bekarys Saduakas settled for a bronze medal in the men’s 100kg bout, winning over a French judoka.

His compatriot Ayan Baigazy lost to a Japanese athlete in the men’s 90kg bout.

12 judokas represent Kazakhstan at the ongoing 2023 FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, China.

The Games are to run through August 8.