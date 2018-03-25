Kazakhstan claims bronze at Youth Bandy World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan made history by stepping onto the podium of the Bandy World Championship for Y17 hosted by Ulyanovsk, Russia, Kazinform cites the Directorate of the National Teams and Reserve.

In the group stage, the Kazakh squad lost to the youth teams of Russia and Sweden. In the third game, Kazakhstan tied with Norway ( 2-2). Finally, by beating Finland (5-1), our team secured a playoff berth.

In the semifinals, our squad lost to Sweden (0-6). As to the third-place match, the Kazakh team defeated the Finns 5 to 1.

Finland vs. Kazakhstan 1-5

0: 1 - Dauren Oralov

0: 2 - Yershat Amangeldiyev

0: 3 - Dauren Oralov

1: 3 - Kevin Karlsson

1: 4 - Dauren Oralov

1: 5 - Dauren Oralov