NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The women's finals in the weight class of 48 kg have come to an end at the Asian Oceania Judo Championship taking place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova of Kazakhstan lost to Yanan Li of China in the women's 48kg finals, thus, claiming a silver medal.

Gulnur Muratbaeva of Uzbekistan and Chen-Hao Lin of Chinese Taipei won bronze.