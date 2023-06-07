Kazakhstan claims gold at Asian Road Cycling Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani team hauled the first medal at the Asian Road Cycling Championships 2023 in Rayong, Thailand, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstani cyclists, including Rinata Sultanova, Igor Chzhan, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Makhabbat Umutzhanov, and Marina Kuzmina, won the gold medal in the mixed relay event at the Asian Road Cycling Championships 2023.