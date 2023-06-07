EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:41, 07 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan claims gold at Asian Road Cycling Championships

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani team hauled the first medal at the Asian Road Cycling Championships 2023 in Rayong, Thailand, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstani cyclists, including Rinata Sultanova, Igor Chzhan, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Makhabbat Umutzhanov, and Marina Kuzmina, won the gold medal in the mixed relay event at the Asian Road Cycling Championships 2023.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!