Kazakhstan claims its first-ever gold at FIS Para Nordic World Cup

Para biathlete Yerbol Khamitov brought the first-ever World Cup gold for Kazakhstan after finishing the 10km individual competition with a result of 32:37.0.

Coming in second was Ukrainian Taras Rad with a time of 33:41.6. His compatriot Alexander Aleksic finished third with a result of 33:50.7.

The FIS Para Nordic World Cup event for cross country skiing and biathlon takes place on December 7-19, 2022, in Vuokatti, Finland. Khamitov already claimed silver in the 5km cross-country skiing and bronze in the 10km individual competition. Another Kazakhstani para biathlete Alexander Gerlits won a bronze medal in the 12.5km race.

Photo: gov.kz