    18:13, 10 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan claims Kalkan target traditional archery silver and bronze at 5th World Nomad Games

    World Nomad Games
    Photo: Maksat Shagyrbay

    Kazakhstani Yerbol Tapenov and Kanat Kassymkhan snatched silver and bronze in the Kalkan target traditional archery final at the ongoing World Nomad Games in Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    For Kanat Kassymkhan, it’s the second bronze at the Games, as the athlete claimed a bronze medal in the Turkish target puta traditional archery event at the Games.

    The Kalkan target traditional archery is the discipline of shooting set at specific distances: 60 meters for men and 50m for women.

    In general, a total of 180 athletes from 33 countries are competing in the Kalkan target traditional archery competitions, including 10 Kazakhstani representatives, at the 5th World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

    To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

