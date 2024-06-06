Kazakhstan claims mixed relay gold at Asian Road Cycling Championship in Almaty

Team Kazakhstan grabbed the mixed relay gold at the Asian Road Cycling Championship in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Representing Team Kazakhstan were Rinata Sultanova, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Igor Chzhan, Makhabbat Umutzhanova and Faina Potapova.

Coming in second in the mixed relay event was Uzbekistan. Cyclists from Hong Kong were placed third.

Earlier it was reported that the city of Almaty would host for the first time the Asian Road Cycling Championship on June 6 to 12, 2024.