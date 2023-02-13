EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:24, 13 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan claims silver at ISU Junior Speed Skating Championships

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The team of Kazakhstan claimed a silver medal in the women’s team sprint at the 2023 ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating held in Inzell, Germany, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh team consists of Alena Lifatova, Arina Ilyachsehenko, Alina Dauranova.

    The Netherlands won gold, while the Italian team pocketed bronze.

    As earlier reported, Alina Dauranova swept silver in the women’s 1000 meters and bronze in the 500 meters.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstani Denis Nikisha sealed first in the overall standing of the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup 2022/23.
    Photo: sports.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Speed Skating Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!