Kazakhstan claims top spot in Warrior of Commonwealth event

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Armed Forces team was named the best in the Warrior of Commonwealth event International Army Games 2018 held from July 28 till August 3 in Armenia, Kazinform reports.

Armed forces of Armenia, Belarus, Greece, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Russia took part in the Warrior of Commonwealth event.



The participating teams competed in the Athlete, Professional, Sniper, Erudite and other events during the Army Games.



As a result, Team Kazakhstan was at the top with Belarus placed second. Armenia rounded out the top 3. The Kazakh squad will be taking home the challenge cup.



After scoring the highest number of points Kazakhstani Seitkarim Nurseitkozha claimed the Warrior of Commonwealth title. Another Kazakh military man Yertilek Belbolatov was ranked second. Coming in third was Armenian sergeant Aik Akobyan.



