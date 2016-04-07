Kazakhstan climbed nine positions up FIFA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The updated FIFA World Rankings have been published, Sports.kz informs.

The national football team of Kazakhstan improved its position moving up from the 125th position to the 116th.

Argentina is first in the rankings and Belgium and Chile are second and third respectively.

FIFA World Rankings:

1 (2). Argentina - 1532 points

2 (1). Belgium - 1352

3 (5). Chile - 1348

4 (8). Colombia - 1337

5 (4). Germany - 1309

6 (3). Spain - 1277

7 (6). Brazil - 1251

8 (7). Portugal - 1184

9 (11). Uruguay - 1158

10 (9). England - 1069



22 (27). Ukraine - 845

27 (23). Russia - 821

66 (74). Uzbekistan - 549

77 (64). Belarus - 465

93 (88). Estonia - 366

100 (105). Kyrgyzstan - 340

108 (98). Latvia - 323

110 (116). Armenia - 316

116 (125). Kazakhstan - 276

123 (122). Georgia - 289

128 (113). Turkmenistan - 277

134 (112). Azerbaijan - 269

139 (128). Lithuania - 254

156 (156). Moldova - 181

164 (150). Tajikistan - 149.