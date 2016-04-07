EN
    15:15, 07 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan climbed nine positions up FIFA rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The updated FIFA World Rankings have been published, Sports.kz informs.

    The national football team of Kazakhstan improved its position moving up from the 125th position to the 116th.

    Argentina is first in the rankings and Belgium and Chile are second and third respectively.

    FIFA World Rankings:

    1 (2). Argentina - 1532 points
    2 (1). Belgium - 1352
    3 (5). Chile - 1348
    4 (8). Colombia - 1337
    5 (4). Germany - 1309
    6 (3). Spain - 1277
    7 (6). Brazil - 1251
    8 (7). Portugal - 1184
    9 (11). Uruguay - 1158
    10 (9). England - 1069

    22 (27). Ukraine - 845
    27 (23). Russia - 821
    66 (74). Uzbekistan - 549
    77 (64). Belarus - 465
    93 (88). Estonia - 366
    100 (105). Kyrgyzstan - 340
    108 (98). Latvia - 323
    110 (116). Armenia - 316
    116 (125). Kazakhstan - 276
    123 (122). Georgia - 289
    128 (113). Turkmenistan - 277
    134 (112). Azerbaijan - 269
    139 (128). Lithuania - 254
    156 (156). Moldova - 181
    164 (150). Tajikistan - 149.

     

