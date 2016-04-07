Kazakhstan climbed nine positions up FIFA rankings
The national football team of Kazakhstan improved its position moving up from the 125th position to the 116th.
Argentina is first in the rankings and Belgium and Chile are second and third respectively.
FIFA World Rankings:
1 (2). Argentina - 1532 points
2 (1). Belgium - 1352
3 (5). Chile - 1348
4 (8). Colombia - 1337
5 (4). Germany - 1309
6 (3). Spain - 1277
7 (6). Brazil - 1251
8 (7). Portugal - 1184
9 (11). Uruguay - 1158
10 (9). England - 1069
22 (27). Ukraine - 845
27 (23). Russia - 821
66 (74). Uzbekistan - 549
77 (64). Belarus - 465
93 (88). Estonia - 366
100 (105). Kyrgyzstan - 340
108 (98). Latvia - 323
110 (116). Armenia - 316
116 (125). Kazakhstan - 276
123 (122). Georgia - 289
128 (113). Turkmenistan - 277
134 (112). Azerbaijan - 269
139 (128). Lithuania - 254
156 (156). Moldova - 181
164 (150). Tajikistan - 149.