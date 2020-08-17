Kazakhstan climbs 10 spots in 2020 World Happiness Report

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has been placed 50th in the 2020 World Happiness Report, ahead of all the CIS countries, Kazinform cites finprom.kz.

In the 2020 World Happiness Report, Kazakhstan has jumped 10 spots – 50th out of a total of 153 countries. The country has outranked all the CIS countries, with Russia at 73rd, Kyrgyzstan at 74th, Belarus at 75th, and Armenia at 116th.

The top-10 list includes Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, New Zealand, Austria and Luxemburg.

The least happy countries are Zimbabwe, South Sudan and Afghanistan.