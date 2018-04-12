Kazakhstan climbs 17 lines in FIFA rankings
While there were no changes in the top two positions, with Germany staying at the top followed by Brazil, Belgium climbed onto the podium into the third spot.
The national team of Kazakhstan improved its standings jumping from 136th in March to 119th line.
Last month, Team Kazakhstan played two friendly matches under new manager Stanimir Stoilov - with Hungary (3-2) and Bulgaria (1-2).
FIFA rankings April 12:
1 (1). Germany - 1533 pts
2 (2). Brazil - 1384 pts
3 (5). Belgium 1346 pts
4 (3). Portugal - 1306 pts
5 (4). Argentina - 1254 pts
6 (8). Switzerland - 1179 pts
7 (9). France - 1166 pts
8 (6). Spain - 1162 pts
9 (10). Chile - 1146 pts
10 (6). Poland - 1118 pts
30 (35). Ukraine - 777 pts
66 (63). Russia - 493 pts
75 (115). Kyrgyzstan - 424 pts
79 (93). Belarus - 410 pts
88 (72). Uzbekistan - 381 pts
94 (86). Estonia - 364 pts
96 (101). Georgia - 362 pts
98 (91). Armenia - 347 pts
118 (124). Tajikistan - 271 pts
119 (136). Kazakhstan - 269 pts
126 (127). Azerbaijan - 245 pts
129 (114). Turkmenistan - 242 pts
133 (147). Lithuania - 229 pts
139 (131). Latvia - 217 pts
173 (170). Moldova - 98 pts