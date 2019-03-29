Kazakhstan climbs 42 spots in Global Cybersecurity Index

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to the report of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Kazakhstan ranks 40th in the Global Cybersecurity Index 2018/2019. The country has climbed 42 positions from last year's rankings (82nd), Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"Thus, the country was included in the list of those countries which have a high level of readiness to counter threats emanating from cyberspace," the ministry said.



The United Kingdom and the United States rank first and second, respectively. The Maldives have the lowest rankings (175th).

"Collaboration of government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and businesses had an impact on the country's gain in the Global Cybersecurity Index rankings. It seems fair to say that over the past few years, we have laid the foundation for the extensive development of the information security sector," said Dmitriy Goloburda, Chairman of the Information Security Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry.



Over the past two years, Kazakhstan has developed basic conceptual approaches to the cybersecurity development, made and adopted a number of legislative acts, "Kazakhstan Cyber Shield" Cybersecurity Concept, and many departmental orders. Besides, the country has created testing laboratories in the field of information security, the study of malicious code, launched the National Information Security Coordination Center, increased the number of the respective educational grants, and taken other measures.



It should be mentioned that the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) annually conducts a study to determine the Global Cybersecurity Index. Five key criteria are used in evaluating countries' cybersecurity: legal measures; technical measures; organizational measures; capacity building; and cooperation.