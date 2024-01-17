Kazakhstan climbs four spots in world’s most powerful passport index

The Kazakhstani passport rose four spots to land the 66th place in the Henley Passport Index 2024, Kazinform News Agency cites henleyglobal.com.

According to the ranking, which is based on data from International Air Transport Association (IATA), citizens of Kazakhstan can enjoy visa-free travel to 78 destinations.

Kazakhstan shares the 66th line of the Henley Passport Index with Indonesia and eSwatini.

Kazakhstan outperformed Azerbaijan in this year’s Henley Passport Index, placed 70th. Azerbaijanis can access 72 countries without a visa.

Kazakhstan is also the highest-ranked Central Asian nation in the ranking with Kyrgyzstan placed 77th, Uzbekistan at 80th, Tajikistan at 81st and Turkmenistan at 89th.

For the first time in 19 years six (!) countries France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Spain top the index this year. Nationals of these countries can travel visa-free to 194 destinations around the world.

Coming in second in the ranking are Finland, South Korea and Sweden that can enjoy easy access to 193 countries.

European nations, including Austria, Denmark, Ireland and the Netherlands, are ranked third with 192 destinations.

Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal and the UK come fourth, while Greece, Malta and Switzerland are at №5.