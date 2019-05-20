Kazakhstan climbs from 82nd to 40th in UN Global Cybersecurity Index

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Consisting of more than 100,000 host systems, Kazakhstan's national segment of the Internet has become more secure for users, Askhat Orazbek, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, announced at the Cyber & Digital Security 2019 Conference as part of the Astana Economic Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking about the specific mechanisms and activities held last year, the speaker noted that collaboration of government agencies resulted in Kazakhstan's gain in the UN Global Cybersecurity Index rankings from 82nd to 40th.



"The issues of ensuring guarantees for citizens' personal data protection are being comprehensively studied in Kazakhstan. We are mastering techniques for the safe use of technologies, including in terms of remote access to databases, both in the public and corporate sectors. Besides, we are conducting a systematic analysis of the information security challenges of the industry digitalization and the construction of smart ecosystems," said the Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.



According to Askhat Orazbek, the high relevance of these issues has affected the growth in demand for professional outsourcing services in the field of information security. Along with this, there has been an 11-fold increase (from 60 to 674) in the number of educational grants allocated in the area of information security times.



The national segment of the Internet has become more secure for users, and thanks to the automation of monitoring of the Internet environment, the average lifetime of malware has been reduced to several hours.



Kazakhstani and foreign speakers from Poland, Malaysia, Italy, Uzbekistan, representatives of international organizations exchanged their experiences during the three sections of the conference. The professional community discussed the prospects for jointly addressing the global information security challenges and achieving the present-time goals, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry informs.