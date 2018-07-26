Kazakhstan climbs in Logistics Performance Index intn'l rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has moved up six spots in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index (LPI) rankings, Kazinform correspondent cites the international financial institution.

Among 160 countries, Kazakhstan ranks 71st this year in contrast to the 77th position in 2016. The customs efficiency in Kazakhstan improved by 21 spots from 86th in 2016 to 65th in 2018. In terms of delivery timeliness, Kazakhstan rose by 42 positions from 92th in 2016 to 50th in 2018.

The LPI is an interactive benchmarking tool created to help countries identify the challenges and opportunities they face in their performance on trade logistics and what they can do to improve their performance.