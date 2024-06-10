Kazakhstan climbs Speedtest Global Index, becomes Central Asian leader in 4G download speed

The Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan noted that the median download speed of mobile data in Kazakhstan increased by 61%, reaching 35.07 Mbps from December 2022 to December 2023, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Speedtest Intelligence by Ookla, this resulted in Kazakhstan's ascent to 72nd position in the world ranking, surpassing Uzbekistan (95th place), Kyrgyzstan (100th place), and Tajikistan (141st place).

Kazakhstan leads Central Asia on average 4G download speed, reaching the figure of 28.26 Mbps in the fourth quarter of 2023, which is above Uzbekistan (23.09 Mbps), Kyrgyzstan (26.76 Mbps) and Tajikistan (11.15 Mbps).

The highest average 4G speed was recorded in Almaty at 32.32 Mbps. Astana and Shymkent exhibited high 4G download speeds as well.

According to the Ookla Consistency Score, all major operators in Kazakhstan demonstrated an improvement in communication stability in 2023. Tele2 leads with 85.3%, followed by Kcell with 80.2% and Beeline with 78.3%.

Additionally, the Internet Accessibility Index ranks Kazakhstan sixth globally for the lowest cost of mobile Internet. Subscribers in Kazakhstan pay approximately 0.6 US dollars for 1 GB of mobile data.