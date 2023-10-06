Kazakhstan climbs to 11th spot at Asian Summer Games medal count

Kazakhstan won three gold at the Asian Summer Games underway in China’s Hangzhou on October 5 and rose from 13th to 11th place in the overall medal count, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

The country’s athletes hauled nine medals in one day at large. They added three gold, four silver and three bronze medals to the country’s tally. Kazakhstan has won 61 medals so far, including eight gold, 15 silver and 38 bronze.

China maintains its dominance in the medal standings by sweeping 333 medals, including astounding 179 gold medals.