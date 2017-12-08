Kazakhstan climbs two lines in European Cup season rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM After the victory over Prague's Slavia and proceeding to the Europa League playoffs, Kazakhstan regained its previous position in the rankings, Sports.kz reports.

FC Astana currently has 10.5 points, FC Kairat and FC Irtysh - 2.5, and Ordabasy - 0.5 points.

The country's total coefficient of 4,000 puts it back on the 23rd line it held earlier.

The Top-10 is as follows:

1. England - 15.785

2. Spain - 13,142

3. Italy - 12,500

4. Russia - 9,400

5. France - 8.333

6. Portugal - 7.833

7. Ukraine - 7,000

8. Cyprus - 7,000

9. Turkey - 6,800

10. Austria - 6.750

(...)

23. Kazakhstan - 4,000.