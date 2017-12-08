EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:41, 08 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan climbs two lines in European Cup season rankings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM After the victory over Prague's Slavia and proceeding to the Europa League playoffs, Kazakhstan regained its previous position in the rankings, Sports.kz reports.

    FC Astana currently has 10.5 points, FC Kairat and FC Irtysh - 2.5, and Ordabasy - 0.5 points.

    The country's total coefficient of 4,000 puts it back on the 23rd line it held earlier.

    The Top-10 is as follows:

    1. England - 15.785
    2. Spain - 13,142
    3. Italy - 12,500
    4. Russia - 9,400
    5. France - 8.333
    6. Portugal - 7.833
    7. Ukraine - 7,000
    8. Cyprus - 7,000
    9. Turkey - 6,800
    10. Austria - 6.750
    (...)
    23. Kazakhstan - 4,000.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Football Europe Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!