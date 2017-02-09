EN
    15:25, 09 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan climbs up FIFA rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has released the updated rankings of national teams, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan climbed two spots up to №96 compared to the rankings published in January 2017.

    Its Central Asian neighbors are ranked lower. For instance, Kyrgyzstan is placed 124th. Tajikistan and Turkmenistan both slid one spot down to № 133 and №144 respectively.

    Argentine dominates the rankings with 1,635 points. Coming in second is Brazil with 1,529 points. Germany rounds out the top 3 with 1,433 points.

     

     

