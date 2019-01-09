Kazakhstan climbs up in Henley & Partners Passport Index

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has climbed two spots up in Henley & Partners' updated Passport Index and now ranks the 67th offering visa-free travel to 76 countries of the world.

Japanese passport remains the most powerful in the world, enabling its holders to travel freely to 190 countries. Then follow South Korea and Singapore whose nationals may visit 189 countries without visas. Germany and France rank among top 3 countries with visa-free access to 189 and 188 countries, respectively.



Russia stands the 48th (119), Ukraine is the 41st (128), Belarus is the 66th (77), Azerbaijan is the 74th (66), Uzbekistan is the 80th (56), Kyrgyzstan is the 76th (64), Tajikistan is the 80th (56) and Turkmenistan ranks 85th (53).

Henley Passport Index is an international ranking of all the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can visit without visas. The ranking has been published since 2006 in collaboration with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world's largest and most accurate database of travel information.