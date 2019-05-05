EN
    18:24, 05 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan clinches first place at 2019 Ice Hockey World Championship IA

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan national team has already secured the top place at the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group A being hosted by Nur-Sultan, SPORTINFORM reports.

    This became known after the Belarus team was defeated by South Korea (1-4). The last tournament match against Hungary, which starts at 7:30 p.m., Kazakhstan will play already as the absolute leader of the Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group A. Belarus and South Korea finished second and third, respectively.

    It is to be recalled that Kazakhstan and Belarus have secured berths in the Top Division. The Lithuanian team was relegated to Division I Group B.

    Tags:
    Sport Hockey Nur-Sultan Top Story
