    10:01, 30 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan clinches gold and silver at Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2024

    Photo credit: Physical culture and sports department of Karaganda region

    Kazakhstani Alina Chistyakova won a heptathlon gold medal at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2024 in Dubai, the UAE, and qualified for the World U20 Athletics Championships in August in Peru, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the physical culture and sports department of Karaganda region.

    Besides, another Karaganda athlete Milana Zubareva won silver in the 4 × 400 metres relay.

    Arina Malyugina, Alexander Akimov, and Mikhail finished fourth missing out on a medal in high jumping, 3000 meters steeplechase, and decathlon respectively.

    Photo credit: Physical culture and sport department of Karaganda region

     

