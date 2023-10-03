EN
    14:41, 03 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan clinches gymnastics silver at 19th Asian Games

    19th Asian Games
    Photo: Sports.kz

     Kazakhstani gymnast Danil Mussabayev claimed silver at the 19th Asian Games underway in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz. 

    Mussabayev earned 57.270 points for his routine in the Men’s Trampoline Gymnastics Final. Langyu Yan of China scored 59.850 points bringing him gold. Japanese gymnast Hiroto Yamada won bronze.

    Another Kazakhstani Pirmammad Aliyev was placed 7th at the event.

    On Monday, Kazakhstani Viktoriya Butolina claimed bronze in the Women’s Trampoline Gymnastics Final.

    Kazakhstan is currently ranked 12th in the overall medal standings of the 19th Asian Games with 5 gold, 10 silver and 29 bronze medals.

