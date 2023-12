NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The third stage of the 2021 UIPM Pentathlon World Cup has come to an end in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Elena Potapenko and Vladislav Mishchenko of Kazakhstan finished first in the mixed relay, scoring 1,442 points.

The team from Belarus won the second place, and South Korea was third.

12 teams competed in the event