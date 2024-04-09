Kazakhstan closes highway checkpoint on border with Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan closed an automobile checkpoint on the border with Uzbekistan due to flooding, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan's Customs Committee, Kazakhstan's State Revenue Committee has suspended vehicle passage through the Tajen checkpoint because of flooding.

In addition, the movement along the 103rd kilometer of the Dossor-Kulsary-Beyneu highway in the Atyrau region is completely stopped for the same reason.

The truckers coming from Uzbekistan can cross the border through B. Konysbaev, Kazygurt, and Atameken checkpoints located in Kazakhstan's Turkestan region.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have simplified obtaining permits for road freight transportation.

According to the Kazakh Transport Ministry, a joint order of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will come into force on April 15 on the transfer to an electronic form of obtaining permits for the transportation of goods of the type "to/from third countries" for Kazakh carriers.

From March 28 to April 15 of this year, Uzbek permit forms of the type "to/from third countries" will be issued in paper form at the border, and from April 15 in electronic form also at the border.