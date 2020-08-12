EN
    08:55, 12 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan closes in on 75,000 COVID-19 recoveries

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 975 more COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in Kazakhstan for the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The new COVID-19 recoveries by city/region: 34 in Nur-Sultan city, 255 in Almaty city, 1 in Shymkent city, 65 in Aktobe region, 47 in Atyrau region, 98 in East Kazakhstan region, 5 in Zhambyl region, 23 in West Kazakhstan region, 143 in Karaganda region, 121 in Kostanay region, 26 in Kyzylorda region, 30 in Mangistau region, 4 – in Pavlodar region, 79 in North Kazakhstan region, and 44 in Turkestan region, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 74,677.


